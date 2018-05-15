Maui Electric Company is the first business to become a Blue Zones Project Approved Worksite in Central Maui.

Brought to Hawai‘i through a sponsorship by the Hawai‘i Medical Service Association, Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to lifestyle, environment, policy, and social networks.

To receive the Blue Zones designation, Maui Electric successfully adopted best practices that promote employee well-being, such as encouraging standing meetings when possible; organizing walking groups; offering stretching every day before crews report to the field; and hosting plant-based cooking classes.

In January, Central Maui communities of Kahului and Wailuku were selected as new demonstration sites for the Blue Zones Project in Hawai‘i.

“Mahalo to the Blue Zones Project for helping us to make heathier choices at our workplace,” said Sharon Suzuki, president of Maui Electric. “We’re honored to join the Blue Zone’s ‘ohana in making well-being a priority for everyone in our islands. In our line of work where we’re committed to providing safe and reliable service that our communities depend on 24 hours a day, seven days a week – it’s crucial that we maintain a healthy workforce.”

More than 30% of Maui Electric employees also signed the Blue Zones Project Personal Pledge and committed to adopting healthy habits into their lives.

“Watching the progress Maui Electric has made over the past few months has been exciting,” said Royce Fukuroku, Organization Lead with Blue Zones Project – Central Maui. “The workplace is where we spend most of our day, and the commitment Maui Electric has toward its employees’ health shows that where you work can help make a difference in adopting healthy choices.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maui Electric provides electricity and services to more than 70,000 residents, businesses, schools, and organizations on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi.