The National Click It or Ticket Campaign starts this week and continues through June 3, 2018. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, seatbelts save more than 14,000 lives each year.

Hawaiʻi’s universal seat belt law requires that all front and back seat motor vehicle occupants buckle up. The child passenger restraint law requires children under 4 years of age to ride in a child safety seat, and children between the ages of 4 and 8 years to ride in either a child safety seat or a booster seat.

Police say that being properly secured in a vehicle is the single most effective way to avoid being killed in a traffic crash. The minimum fine for not wearing a seat belt is $102.

The Hawaiʻi County Police Department launched their participation in the campaign today.