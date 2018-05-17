Wailea Resort’s popular dinner promotion, “Restaurant Week Wailea,” is gearing up for more delicious deals. This celebration of Wailea’s finest cuisine can be enjoyed at 19 participating resort restaurants throughout Wailea starting Sunday, May 20 through Saturday, May 26.

See what’s offered at a longtime participant, Kō at Fairmont Kea Lani, as Chef Tylun Pang outlines some delicious options in our video above.

Wailea Resort is well-known for its award winning culinary talent, exceptional restaurants and celebrity chefs. Diners can enjoy some remarkable three course, Chef inspired prix-fixe menus for just $29*, $39*, $49* or $59* per person (*depending on the restaurant – beverages, tax and gratuity not included). To compliment these special menus, some restaurants will create wine pairings at special prices to savor with your meal.

Each participating restaurant makes a contribution to the Maui Food Bank for every prix-fixe entrée sold during Restaurant Week Wailea, as part of the resort’s community giving.

“The Wailea community has been a partner of Maui Food Bank for many years and Restaurant Week Wailea is one of the ways we have proudly supported the organization, since this popular dining promotion began in 2009″, said Bud Pikrone, General Manager of Wailea Community Association. “This bi-annual event has raised well over $80,000 dollars for the Maui Food Bank and we look forward to helping again this year in May and November.”

These prix-fixe menus are not valid with any other discount, coupons or promotion being offered at participating restaurants. Diners may contact each restaurant direct for reservations, as advance reservations are strongly recommended. Or, visit Open Table for select restaurants (*) which offer online dinner reservations.

No tickets, passes or coupons needed ~ simply make your reservations and enjoy!

For more information visit the Restaurant Week Wailea website.

Here are the 19 Wailea Resort restaurants taking part from May 20 to 26:

AMA Bar & Grill * (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-4100

Bistro Molokini * (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100

DUO Steak and Seafood* (Four Seasons) (808) 874-8000

Fabiani’s Wailea* (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 874-1234

Gannon’s* (Wailea Gold & Emerald Course) (808) 875-8080

Humble Market Kitchin* (Wailea Beach Resort) (808) 879-4655

Humuhumunukunukuapua’a* (Grand Wailea) (800) 888-6100

Ka’ana Kitchen* (Andaz Maui Wailea Resort) (808) 573-1234

Kō * (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 875-2210

Longhi’s* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 891-8883

Manoli’s Pizza Company* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-7499

Matteo’s Osteria* (Wailea Town Center) (808) 891-8466

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman* (Wailea Gateway) (808) 891-2322

Mulligan’s on the Blue* (Wailea Blue Course) (808) 874-1131

Nick’s Fishmarket Maui* (Fairmont Kea Lani) (808) 879-7224

Pita Paradise Bistro Wailea (Wailea Gateway Center) (808) 879-7177

Ruth’s Chris Steak House* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 874-8880

The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea* (808) 879-2224

Tommy Bahama* (The Shops at Wailea) (808) 875-9983