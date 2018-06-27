Maui Fire Chief Jeffrey A. Murray retires on June 30th, 2018, after 10 years at the helm of the department.

Murray was selected to serve as chief in 2008, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of the previous Maui Chief Carl Kaupalolo.

Murray previously served as a rescue captain with the Kahului Station before leading the department.

He began his career with the county 29 years ago at the Lānaʻi fire station in 1989 and had worked in 12 of the 14 districts. He also served as a team leader for the department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team that was dispatched to assist in the Kaloko Dam breach in 2006.

During his tenure as chief, Murray worked to increase the amount of training programs offered by 75-80% (all certifiable), including live fire training for department personnel. The department’s vehicle maintenance program also increased the amount of work completed on an annual basis by 95% under his leadership.