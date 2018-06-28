Access to the Honolua Bay Marine Life Conservation District in West Maui is closed due to a continued presence of sharks in the bay.

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and Maui Ocean Safety personnel have confirmed shark sightings since Tuesday afternoon, June 26, 2018.

According to DLNR officials, the sharks have apparently been attracted to a large number of dead akule (mackerel scad), or similar fish, in the bay.

It is unknown how the dead fish came to be in the bay, but sharks of various species are feeding on them, resulting in the public safety concern.

It is expected the sharks will leave the bay once the dead fish have been consumed. Access to the bay will remain closed until the safety issue has resolved itself.

DLNR and Maui Ocean Safety will continue to monitor the situation, and advise the public of any updates.