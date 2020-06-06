The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded nearly $3.7 million to the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency for expenses incurred from the COVID-19 response. The funding was made available under a presidential disaster declared on April 1, 2020.

This expedited award reimburses the 75 percent federal cost share associated with performing emergency protective measures utilizing force account and contract services to protect public health and safety and the purchasing of Personal Protective Equipment, medical supplies and equipment, and the lease of supply storage space. These costs include the labor and contracts to purchase and distribute PPE and supplies, as well as the movement of these supplies and personnel across multiple Hawaii counties medical facilities.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“This funding goes a long way in helping to prepare our State’s frontline workers and strengthen our surge capacity should the need arise for this unprecedented pandemic incident,” said Luke P. Meyers, Administrator of Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency. “The reimbursement monies can now go to other essential programs to mitigate against a rise in cases should our numbers go up as we slowly open our islands on this current road to economic recovery.”

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides funding for emergency actions undertaken by communities to protect public safety, providing at least a 75 percent funding share for eligible costs not authorized under other Federal statutes. Remaining costs are the responsibility of the state and local applicants for assistance.

For the COVID-19 response, FEMA has simplified the Public Assistance application and funding process to address the magnitude of this event and to allow local officials to receive eligible funding more quickly. These reimbursements can play a critical role as state, local, and tribal officials work tirelessly to assist their communities during this response.