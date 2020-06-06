Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani authored a statement supported by the Hawai‘i State Senate Majority Caucus saying the Senate shares in the grief of fellow citizens and send prayers to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and other victims of what she called “the enduring, violent racism in our nation.”

“Across the country and the globe, we are witnessing humanity’s ache for justice, equality, and accountability,” Sen. Kidani wrote.

“We cannot achieve a more perfect union without first acknowledging and challenging the systemic, institutionalized racism that continues to define our society,” said Sen. Kidani. “We believe that it is our kuleana to support and empower any community experiencing oppression and to ensure the same freedoms for all.”

Sen. Kidani said that in Hawaiʻi, the diversity of residents is valued and abundance of culture is celebrated with pride.

“It is our conviction that people from all walks of life are equal, and truly deserving of their right to respect, dignity, and opportunity. Aloha cannot only be defined as an expression of compassion, but must also be demonstrated through the actions of empathy we freely share. We know that more must be done to uphold the integrity of our values and we remain steadfast in our commitment to seeing those changes come to fruition,” Sen. Kidani wrote.

“The Hawaiʻi State Senate acknowledges that all lives cannot matter until black lives and the lives of all people of color matter. We stand in solidarity alongside all who aim to make this country more equitable for all people of color. We support the efforts of peaceful protests taking place throughout our state, our country, and the world. We will continue to strive for inclusivity, equality, and justice for all,” Sen. Kidani wrote.