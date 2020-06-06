There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East southeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

