June 06, 2020 Weather Forecast
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
South Side
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. East southeast wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
