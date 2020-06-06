As demonstrations continue across the country, more peaceful protests continue to pop up around Maui, including demonstrations this morning along Kaʻahumanu Avenue in Kahului and fronting the Lahaina Cannery Mall in Lahaina.

Hundreds of demonstrators held signs and chanted messages to passing motorists seeking justice for Floyd’s passing. Messages on signs included: “If you’re neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor,” “Black lives matter,” “Equal Rights for All,” and “If you think your mask makes it hard to breathe, imagine being black in America.”

The events come amid tensions nationally over the man’s death during a run in with a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. More than a week of demonstrations nationally were prompted by video of the incident where an officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes amid pleas that he could not breathe.

There have been multiple peaceful demonstrations held on Maui to date including paddle outs in West Maui, and other sign-holding demonstrations at various high traffic intersections on island. On Thursday, a vigil hosted by the African Americans on Maui Association honored the memory of Floyd on the day of his memorial service.