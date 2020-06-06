Mayor Michael Victorino signed a budget amendment into law today for $67 million in federal CARES Act funding to address public health and economic impacts caused by COVID-19.

“I’d like to thank Council Chair Alice Lee and members of the County Council for their cooperation in approving this important budget amendment today,” Mayor Victorino said. “This money will be used to put food on the table of residents impacted by COVID-19 and help them with rent, mortgages, electric bills and other expenses through our Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) program. Funding will also be used to continue support for small businesses and farmers through our Micro Loan and Farmers Relief programs.”

The CARES Act provides for expenditures incurred between March 1, 2020, through December 30, 2020. Unspent money will need to be returned.

“Our community has been greatly affected by this pandemic, and this funding will provide much-needed relief for residents, businesses and the community overall,” Mayor Victorino said.

About a third of CARES Act funding will support grants for households, small businesses and childcare. Additional funds are planned for public safety, property acquisition, recovery initiatives, equipment and construction, and administrative costs.

“We need to be mindful of the need to be flexible in responding quickly to our community’s needs,” Mayor Victorino said. “The use of funds may be subject to change as the needs of our County change. I thank our federal, state and county legislators and partners for their continued support in this effort.”