The DLNR Division of State Parks is lessening restrictions and reopening park areas in conjunction with various county-specific rules and guidelines. Passive beach use is now allowed at all State Parks beaches, although some gates will remain locked for resource management, people’s safety and due to fiscal constraints. COVID-19 rules and social distancing guidelines remain applicable, following each county’s emergency orders.

State Park camping and lodging will be phased in more slowly, again in compliance with county restrictions, but it is anticipated most overnight facilities will be open by July 1. State Park lodging and camping facilities are NOT allowable quarantine locations.

“We are pleased that Hawaiʻi has been so successful in flattening the COVID-19 curve, which allows us to reopen more park areas – particularly some overnight opportunities, which lets families further enjoy Hawaiʻiʻs outdoors”, said State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. “However, please be aware that restrictions on park hours, group size, and certain activities remain in place, and we ask that all parks users adhere to these so we can keep slowly proceeding back to normal.”

Maui:

All beach areas within Mākena State Park are now accessible for passive and active use. Visitors should note that there are NO lifeguard services, nor restroom facilities at Mākena and therefore the parking areas will remain closed.

*(Update per state Department of Land and Natural Resources): Waiʻānapanapa State Park remains closed pending the completion of the East Maui Traffic Management Plan. Pailoa Beach access is allowed for active and passive uses, subject to COVID-19 restrictions.

ʻĪao Valley State Monument remains closed, as well as the Hāna Highway State

Waysides. Overnight lodging for Maui sites is anticipated to reopen on July 1.



Molokaʻi:

Palaʻau State Park has reopened for day use.



Kauaʻi: