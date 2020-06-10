Maui Kupono Builders, LLC will perform work on the County’s water system in Nāpili on Wednesday and Thursday, June 17-18, 2020.

A portion of the properties along Lower Honoapiʻilani Highway and side streets listed below will have their water shut off from approximately 10 p.m. June 17 to 6 a.m. June 18.

The shut-down will affect all water services between Hui Road F and Bay Club Road. Side streets that will be affected include: Nāpili Place, Hui Drive, Hui H Road and Bay Club Place.

DWS customers along these roads are encouraged to store water and adjust schedules as appropriate.

To report a water emergency, contact the Water Department’s 24-hour hotline at (808) 270-7633.