Over the nearly two month period (between April 15 and June 12, 2020) eight arrests were made in Maui County for violating Hawaiʻi’s Rules and Orders, pertaining to the 14 Day Quarantine, set forth in the Emergency Proclamations (COVID-19) by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino. In addition to the arrests, there were eight other individuals that were contacted by police regarding quarantine, that voluntarily returned home.

April 19, 2020, Winfred Ramos, 72, of Oʻahu, arrested for Rules and Orders, Released on Own Recognizance.

April 28, 2020, William Lefear, 34, of Texas, arrested for Rules and Orders, Released Pending Investigation.

April 29, 2020, Winfred Ramos, 72, of Oʻahu, arrested Criminal Trespass II, Rules and Orders.

May 7, 2020, Jennifer Altman, 39, of Lahaina, arrested for Rules and Orders, Rules and Orders, Released on Bail $4,000.

On May 16, 2020, Tara Trunfio, 23, of Colorado, arrested for Rules and Orders, Rules and Orders, Transferred to Outside Agency.

On May 20, 2020 Ananda M. Provasoli, 49, of unknown location, was arrested for Rules and Orders, Rules and Orders, her bail was set at $4,000. She was later released to District Court.

On May 25, 2020 Joaquin Pelayo, 36, was arrested for Rules and Orders and Rules and Orders. He was later Released No Charge and voluntarily returned home to California.

On June 1. 2020 Felix Santos, 47, of California was arrested for Rules and Orders, Rules and Orders and Misuse of 911. He was Released No Charge and voluntairly returned home.

Rules and Orders– voluntarily returned home:

On May 6, 2020, six individuals from California were found to be staying within a Lahaina apartment complex, and observed to be violating their quarantine. Upon police contact, all six individuals voluntarily agreed to return home.

On May 21, 2020 Ashley Degraaf, 31, of Colorado was contacted by police, she admitted to breaking quarantine and voluntarily agreed to return home.

On June 4, 2020 Troy Wagner, 57, of Washington State, was contacted by police, he admitted to breaking quarantine and voluntarily agreed to return home.

A reminder about the 14 Day Traveler’s Quarantine:

** You must self-quarantine for 14 days if you arrived in the state of Hawaii after March 26, 2020 – the mandatory quarantine has been extended to July 31, 2020 for all travelers entering Hawaii.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Proceed directly from the airport to your designated quarantine location, which is the location identified and affirmed by you on the mandatory State of Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture Plants and Animals Declaration Form.

Remain in your designated quarantine location for a period of 14 days or the duration of your stay in the State of Hawaiʻi, whichever is shorter.

-If you are a resident, your designated quarantine location is your place of residence.

-If you are a visitor, your designated quarantine location is your hotel room or rented lodging.

-You can only leave your designated quarantine location for medical emergencies or to seek medical care.

Do not visit any public spaces, including but not limited to pools, meeting rooms, fitness centers, or restaurants.

Do not allow visitors in or out of your designated quarantine location other than a physician, healthcare provider, or individual authorized to enter the designated quarantine location by the Director of HIEMA.

Comply with any and all rules or protocols related to your quarantine as set forth by your hotel or rented lodging.

If you become ill with a fever or cough:

-Continue to stay in designated quarantine location, avoid contact with others, and contact a healthcare provider for further instructions on treatment or testing.

-If you are older or have any medical conditions (e.g., immune compromise, diabetes, asthma), consult your regular healthcare provider.

-If you feel you need medical care, contact a healthcare provider, and inform them of your travel history.

-If you need urgent medical care (e.g., have difficulty breathing), call 9-1-1 and let the dispatcher know your travel history).

Travelers will be responsible to get to their place of quarantine. Violation of this order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $5000 fine or one year in prison.