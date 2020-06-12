There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

