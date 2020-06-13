The Rexburg Police Department today confirmed that the remains found earlier this week at the Idaho property of Chad Daybell are in fact those of his new wife’s missing children–Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Daybell was taken into custody on Tuesday while a search warrant was carried out in the back yard of his Fremont County home. During the investigation, authorities found two sets of human remains.

While multiple media agencies had cited family members as sources, an autopsy was conducted and police confirmed the official identification today.

“It is not the outcome we had hoped for; to be able to find the children safe. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of JJ and Tylee,” Rexburg Assistant Police Chief Gary Hagen said in a press release today.

Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow are the children of Daybell’s new wife, Lori Vallow Daybell who was arrested on Kauaʻi in February and charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children when she failed to follow court orders to produce the children. She has since been extradited back to Idaho and remains in jail where she is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The kids (who were 17 and 7 years old at the time), went missing in September 2019.

During their time in the islands, the newlywed couple made a brief visit to Maui amid the national media attention surrounding the case.

Police are also investigating the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad Daybell’s former wife who died in October. She was buried in Utah, but her remains were exhumed two months later after an investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office determined that her death may be suspicious. Results of an autopsy in that case have not yet been released.

Daybell is a doomsday author and has participated in religious based podcasts focused on preparation for end of times. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday where he was formally charged with two felony counts.

According to the criminal complaint, both counts allege destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, which is a felony which carries a punishment of up to five years in the state penitentiary and/or up to a $10,000 fine for each count.

The first count places a time frame of allegations on or between Sept. 22, 2019 and June 9, 2020. The second count is for a longer period of between Sept. 8, 2019 and June 9, 2020, as Tylee Ryan went missing before her brother JJ Vallow.

According to the court, the allegation is that Daybell did willfully conceal and/or aid and abet another to willfully conceal human remains, knowing that the remains were about to be produced and used and/or discovered as evidence in a felony proceeding, inquiry and/or investigation authorized by law with the intent to prevent it from being produced, used or discovered.

A preliminary hearing to determine probable cause for Daybell is set for July 1, 2020.

Bail has been set in the amount of $1 million. If Daybell comes up with the funds to bail out, the conditions of release would include: (1) a waiver of extradition; (2) the defendant shall reside in Bonneville, Jefferson, Madison and Fremont Counties in Idaho and should not leave those counties for any reason; (3) shall not change address without notifying the court; (4) keep in regular contact with his attorney; (5) appear for all court appearances; (6) obey all laws of Idaho and the US; (7) sign up for pre-trial services and check-in weekly; (8) no contact with the victim’s families and any witnesses in the case, including contact through third parties; and (9) he must wear an ankle monitor at all times.