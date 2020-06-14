There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead