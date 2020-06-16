+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

With the effects of COVID-19, Kamehameha Schools in partnership with POW!WOW! Hawai‘i are creating and displaying signage with motivational and uplifting messages at multiple KS commercial properties across the state. The campaign focuses on the theme “manaʻolana,” which means “hope” in ‘ōlelo Hawai‘i.

Organizers say the program provides a unique opportunity to revive the aloha spirit and promote hope, kindness and gratitude.

Approximately 150 hand painted colorful and positive signs have been placed at various KS commercial properties on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. This campaign is just one of the many initiatives KS has implemented to help support tenants during the fallout of COVID-19.

“With these signs, we are hoping to shed a small ounce of light for people within our community. That is the whole intent of public art: to provide voices to spaces that trigger emotion, conversation, and engagement with the place and its people,” Wong said.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings and emotions for people when they leave their homes, especially for necessities like food or health care, and we wanted to help the community feel more at ease when visiting one of our commercial properties,” said Director of Asset Management for KS’ Commercial Real Estate Division Jeffrey Mau.

Positive messages like “stay strong,” “we’re in this together,” “Hawaiʻi strong,” “love,” and “aloha” are just a few of the messages on the signage, which were designed and created by POW!WOW! Hawai‘i.

“These words of hope and encouragement are powerful reminders as our tenants and communities live through and recover from these generation-changing events,” Mau said.

“This partnership between Kamehameha Schools and POW! WOW! is meant to continue this mission and we hope it brings a smile and a sense of hope,” said Jasper Wong, founder of POW!WOW! Hawaiʻi.

The signage can be viewed at these KS commercial properties: 4618 Kāhala; Haleʻiwa Store Lots; Hikimoe Center; Kāhala Korner; Kaheka/University; Kalama Village; Kapālama Center; Kapālama Shopping Plaza; Keauhou Shopping Center; Keawe Retail at Our Kakaʻako, SALT at Our Kaka‘ako and Our Kakaʻako; Puck’s Alley and Varsity Building; Rainbow Vista; and Windward Mall.

While visiting, the public can also participate in the #BOFOHawaii kōkua movement, which has been extended through the end June.

BOFO, which stands for “Buy One, Feed One,” is a social-good movement that encourages individuals ordering take-out cuisine to purchase a second meal for someone who has been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The goal of this movement is to share the aloha spirit and goodwill.

For every meal purchased at a participating KS tenant that is shared via social media using the hashtag #BOFOHawaii, Kamehameha Schools will make a matching dollar-for-dollar donation to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank throughout June.