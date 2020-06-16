The mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for interisland travelers was lifted today. The state Department of Transportation reports that the transition has gone smoothly so far.

Departing interisland travelers will continue having their temperature taken and they must complete the new travel and health form prior to each flight. The form includes contact and travel information as well as health related questions.

Passengers are encouraged to complete the form within 24 hours of their flight and bring a print-out to the airport. People will have the opportunity to fill out the form at the airport, if they are unable to print the form in advance.

The completed form must be submitted before each interisland flight, even if the flights are on the same day.

Passengers are encouraged to allow extra time and arrive at the airport with enough time to complete the passenger verification process, pass through the TSA security checkpoint and arrive at their assigned gate prior to departure.

People who have a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed to fly.

Certain other individuals will receive an additional assessment and will have the opportunity to have a nasal swab sample taken at the airport, which will be delivered to an off-site Department of Health lab to be tested for COVID-19.

Feeling symptomatic (other than a fever) and having the swab sample taken does not necessarily mean the person cannot travel. However, the form will allow DOH to contact the person should their test result be positive.

Additional information and the new travel and health interisland form can be found by visiting: https://health. hawaii.gov/travel/

While the quarantine for interisland travel is being lifted, the mandatory 14-day quarantine for international and out-of-state arrivals into Hawaiʻi remains in place through at least July 31, 2020. Gov. Ige’s latest Ninth Supplemental Emergency Proclamation gives him the flexibility to reopen travel “when the state is ready.”

1,769 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 1,769 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out-of-state including 397 visitors and 543 returning residents. There was a total of 20 arriving flights.

Here on Maui, 140 people arrived on two trans-Pacific flights, including 80 returning residents, 36 visitors, 12 individuals planning to relocate to Hawai‘i and 12 crew members.

The numbers were compiled by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and do not include interisland travel.