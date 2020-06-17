The Expeditions Lānaʻi Ferry has opened for passengers to and from Lānaʻi starting TODAY, Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

The current schedule is for Monday, Wednesday and Friday with two round trips each day, departing from:

Lahaina at 6:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.; and

Mānele at 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

All passengers are required to:

Arrive one hour prior to departure time – in order to fill out new state travel and health form; complete proper screening/temperature taking; and purchase tickets from booth prior to boarding. Cut off for boarding/travel is 10 minutes prior to departure, with no exceptions.

Wear face coverings – must be worn upon boarding and while onboard the vessel.

Seats are limited and a reservation is required due to physical distancing guidelines.

Luggage reminder: Each passenger is allowed two suitcases and one carry-on.

For more information, visit Expeditions website at https://go-lanai.com/.