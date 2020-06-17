Hawai‘i Democrats Elect National Convention Delegates

June 17, 2020, 8:20 AM HST · Updated June 17, 8:20 AM
0 Comments
×

A 33 member National Delegation has been elected by the Democratic Party of Hawai’i to represent the state at the Democratic National Convention.

The delegation’s composition is in accordance with the results of the Party-run Presidential Primary, results of which were announced on May 23. Joe Biden received 63.2 percent of the votes, and Bernie Sanders received 36.8 percent.

The delegation has 16 delegates pledged to Joe Biden and eight pledged to Bernie Sanders. Party leaders say the delegation reflects the diversity within the Democratic Party.

The Congressional District delegates were chosen by online ballot earlier this month and announced on June 9, and the At-Large and Party Leader and Elected Official delegates were elected on June 13.

The Democratic Party of Hawai’i 2020 National Delegation includes the following:

  • Biden Female CD1 Amy Monk
  • Biden Female CD1 Amefil Agbayani
  • Biden Female CD1 Kainoa Kaumeheiwa-Rego
  • Biden Male CD1 Tyler F. Dos Santos-Tam
  • Biden Male CD1 Larry J. Smith
  • Biden Female CD2 Heather Kimball
  • Biden Female CD2 Shirley Yamauchi
  • Biden Male CD2 Michael Golojuch, Sr.
    Biden Male CD2 Steven Jun Nishimura
    Biden Male CD2 Richard Charles Robinson
    Biden At-Large Keoni Williams
    Biden At-Large Daphne Barbee-Wooten
    Biden At-Large Lynn Hiyakumoto
    Biden At-Large Bronson Silva
    Biden PLEO Senator Rosalyn Baker
    Biden PLEO Representative Troy Hashimoto
    Sanders Female CD1 Jennifer Lum
    Sanders Male CD1 Phillip Eric Schrager
    Sanders Female CD2 Melodie R. Aduja
    Sanders Female CD2 Natalia Hussey-Burdick
    Sanders Male CD2 Raymond A.V. Catania
    Sanders At-Large Jun Shin
    Sanders At-Large John Miller
    Sanders PLEO Representative Amy Perruso

In addition, there are nine automatic delegates: The Governor, the four members of the Congressional Delegation, the Party Chair, Party Vice-Chair, National Committeeman, and National Committeewoman. Governor David Ige was elected as Chair of the Delegation on June 13. The other automatic delegates include:

  • Senator Brian Schatz
    Senator Mazie Hirono
    Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
    Congressman Ed Case
    National Committeewoman Jadine Nielsen
    National Committeeman Bart Dame
    And the new Party Chair and Vice Chair, who will be elected late next month with results announced on July 26.

These Hawai‘i delegates will vote in August when the national Democratic Party formally nominates the next president and vice president of the United States at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In addition, non-voting positions were selected as follows:

  • Sanders Alternate: Shay-Lynn Kaopua
    Biden Alternate: Jesse Souki
    Standing Committee, Platform: Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa
    Standing Committee, Credentials: Evan Weber
    Page: John Bickel
    Page: Michael Golojuch, Jr.

Note: The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i’s Party-run Presidential Primary is separate from the State of Hawai‘i state-run primary and general elections, which will be held on Aug. 8, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More

Weekly Newsletter

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments