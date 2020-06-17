A 33 member National Delegation has been elected by the Democratic Party of Hawai’i to represent the state at the Democratic National Convention.

The delegation’s composition is in accordance with the results of the Party-run Presidential Primary, results of which were announced on May 23. Joe Biden received 63.2 percent of the votes, and Bernie Sanders received 36.8 percent.

The delegation has 16 delegates pledged to Joe Biden and eight pledged to Bernie Sanders. Party leaders say the delegation reflects the diversity within the Democratic Party.

The Congressional District delegates were chosen by online ballot earlier this month and announced on June 9, and the At-Large and Party Leader and Elected Official delegates were elected on June 13.

The Democratic Party of Hawai’i 2020 National Delegation includes the following:

Biden Female CD1 Amy Monk

Biden Female CD1 Amefil Agbayani

Biden Female CD1 Kainoa Kaumeheiwa-Rego

Biden Male CD1 Tyler F. Dos Santos-Tam

Biden Male CD1 Larry J. Smith

Biden Female CD2 Heather Kimball

Biden Female CD2 Shirley Yamauchi

Biden Male CD2 Michael Golojuch, Sr.

Biden Male CD2 Steven Jun Nishimura

Biden Male CD2 Richard Charles Robinson

Biden At-Large Keoni Williams

Biden At-Large Daphne Barbee-Wooten

Biden At-Large Lynn Hiyakumoto

Biden At-Large Bronson Silva

Biden PLEO Senator Rosalyn Baker

Biden PLEO Representative Troy Hashimoto

Sanders Female CD1 Jennifer Lum

Sanders Male CD1 Phillip Eric Schrager

Sanders Female CD2 Melodie R. Aduja

Sanders Female CD2 Natalia Hussey-Burdick

Sanders Male CD2 Raymond A.V. Catania

Sanders At-Large Jun Shin

Sanders At-Large John Miller

Sanders PLEO Representative Amy Perruso

In addition, there are nine automatic delegates: The Governor, the four members of the Congressional Delegation, the Party Chair, Party Vice-Chair, National Committeeman, and National Committeewoman. Governor David Ige was elected as Chair of the Delegation on June 13. The other automatic delegates include:

Senator Brian Schatz

Senator Mazie Hirono

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Congressman Ed Case

National Committeewoman Jadine Nielsen

National Committeeman Bart Dame

And the new Party Chair and Vice Chair, who will be elected late next month with results announced on July 26.

These Hawai‘i delegates will vote in August when the national Democratic Party formally nominates the next president and vice president of the United States at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In addition, non-voting positions were selected as follows:

Sanders Alternate: Shay-Lynn Kaopua

Biden Alternate: Jesse Souki

Standing Committee, Platform: Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa

Standing Committee, Credentials: Evan Weber

Page: John Bickel

Page: Michael Golojuch, Jr.

Note: The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i’s Party-run Presidential Primary is separate from the State of Hawai‘i state-run primary and general elections, which will be held on Aug. 8, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020.