June 17, 2020
A 33 member National Delegation has been elected by the Democratic Party of Hawai’i to represent the state at the Democratic National Convention.
The delegation’s composition is in accordance with the results of the Party-run Presidential Primary, results of which were announced on May 23. Joe Biden received 63.2 percent of the votes, and Bernie Sanders received 36.8 percent.
The delegation has 16 delegates pledged to Joe Biden and eight pledged to Bernie Sanders. Party leaders say the delegation reflects the diversity within the Democratic Party.
The Congressional District delegates were chosen by online ballot earlier this month and announced on June 9, and the At-Large and Party Leader and Elected Official delegates were elected on June 13.
The Democratic Party of Hawai’i 2020 National Delegation includes the following:
- Biden Female CD1 Amy Monk
- Biden Female CD1 Amefil Agbayani
- Biden Female CD1 Kainoa Kaumeheiwa-Rego
- Biden Male CD1 Tyler F. Dos Santos-Tam
- Biden Male CD1 Larry J. Smith
- Biden Female CD2 Heather Kimball
- Biden Female CD2 Shirley Yamauchi
- Biden Male CD2 Michael Golojuch, Sr.
Biden Male CD2 Steven Jun Nishimura
Biden Male CD2 Richard Charles Robinson
Biden At-Large Keoni Williams
Biden At-Large Daphne Barbee-Wooten
Biden At-Large Lynn Hiyakumoto
Biden At-Large Bronson Silva
Biden PLEO Senator Rosalyn Baker
Biden PLEO Representative Troy Hashimoto
Sanders Female CD1 Jennifer Lum
Sanders Male CD1 Phillip Eric Schrager
Sanders Female CD2 Melodie R. Aduja
Sanders Female CD2 Natalia Hussey-Burdick
Sanders Male CD2 Raymond A.V. Catania
Sanders At-Large Jun Shin
Sanders At-Large John Miller
Sanders PLEO Representative Amy Perruso
In addition, there are nine automatic delegates: The Governor, the four members of the Congressional Delegation, the Party Chair, Party Vice-Chair, National Committeeman, and National Committeewoman. Governor David Ige was elected as Chair of the Delegation on June 13. The other automatic delegates include:
- Senator Brian Schatz
Senator Mazie Hirono
Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
Congressman Ed Case
National Committeewoman Jadine Nielsen
National Committeeman Bart Dame
And the new Party Chair and Vice Chair, who will be elected late next month with results announced on July 26.
These Hawai‘i delegates will vote in August when the national Democratic Party formally nominates the next president and vice president of the United States at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In addition, non-voting positions were selected as follows:
- Sanders Alternate: Shay-Lynn Kaopua
Biden Alternate: Jesse Souki
Standing Committee, Platform: Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa
Standing Committee, Credentials: Evan Weber
Page: John Bickel
Page: Michael Golojuch, Jr.
Note: The Democratic Party of Hawai‘i’s Party-run Presidential Primary is separate from the State of Hawai‘i state-run primary and general elections, which will be held on Aug. 8, 2020 and Nov. 3, 2020.