The Central Maui Regional Sports Complex is closed due to construction of the Maui Lani Roundabout project.

County officials say the closure will help to address safety concerns and limit traffic in the surrounding area. The roundabout project located at the Maui Lani Parkway-Kamehameha Avenue intersection is scheduled to be completed before the start of school.

Bicycle/pedestrian access around the intersection and access to homes for residents will be maintained during the construction. No detours are available through the neighborhoods for vehicular traffic in the area. There are no outlets available from the neighborhood subdivisions to Maui Lani Parkway.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during the construction of this project,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.

For construction updates, traffic routing plan, and information about the project, visit the project website.