The US Supreme Court today voted 5-4 in favor of rejecting the Trump administration‘s attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA.

The program benefits an estimated 700,000 recipients known as “dreamers” and was launched eight years ago to protect undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children.

US Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaiʻi said while she is grateful these individuals will not be subjected to the immediate threat of deportation, she urged a more permanent legislative fix.

President Trump has called the decision “a highly political one,” and has indicated plans to start the process again.

Last year, the House passed additional legislation, the Dream and Promise Act, which would provide dreamers the opportunity to apply for permanent legal status and eventually become eligible for US citizenship; however the Senate has not held a vote on the bill.

Sen. Hirono has since started a petition demanding a vote to “ensure a permanent legislative path to citizenship.”