The county’s Kalana O Maui Building reopens to the public starting on Monday, June 22, 2020.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino made the announcement during an afternoon press conference saying, “I’m pleased that we have reached the point in our road to recovery that we can safely reopen the County Building to the public for in-person customer service, although with health and safety modifications to protect the public and employees.”

The only public access point to the building will be via the second floor lobby. The first floor basement will be closed to the general public and will only be accessible by employees.

The building will be open during normal business hours from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The council has notified the county that the 8th floor will remain closed at this time–this includes the council chamber and council member offices. Councilmember offices can be reached via telephone and email.

The office of the county clerk, located on the 7th floor will reopen on Monday; however the Office of Council Services, located on the same level will be closed. While the Office of Council Services will be closed, staff members continue to work remotely and are available by telephone and email. For more information, call (808) 270-7838.

Health and safety modifications are in place throughout the building.

Anyone entering the County Building must wear a facial covering and practice physical distancing. Hand sanitizer pump bottles are placed throughout the building for public use.

The orange drop box outside the front entrance will continue to be available for payment of County of Maui services, including refuse and water bills, and real property taxes. Please pay by check in an envelope; NO cash.

Water bill payments can be made via drop box or on the 5th Floor. There will be no payment window in the Lobby.

County Division of Motor Vehicles and Licensing office also are open for normal services, except road tests. The County is working with the State Department of Transportation and others on added precautions to safely resume testing.

Meetings will continue to be available over the phone and via teleconferencing. If in-person meetings are required, they should be made by appointment ONLY.

For more information or questions, contact the appropriate County Department by visiting www.MauiCounty.gov.