Lote Lotulelei

April 30, 1936 – June 8, 2020

Lote Molia Lotulelei, 74 of Wailuku, Maui peacefully passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born in Tonga on April 30, 1946 to the late Sione and Ana Uasi Lotulelei.

He is survived by his wife Linda Lotulelei, children Koloa (Noeline), Colin (Lose), Falakiko (Mackenzie), Glenda (David), Taina (Vaivelata), Salini (Asi), Elina (Joe) Lino, Chad (Luana), and Brandon (Sonya).

He is predeceased by his father and mother, his brother Makaafi, Tukuo’si, ‘Isileli, and sister Tupou.

Lote Molia Lotulelei passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2020. He was a happy soul and was well known by all his families and community for his loving nature and kindness. He was the true life of the party and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed. Lote married Linda Lotulelei on Feb. 1st, 1985. He brought 7 children from a previous marriage into the family. Linda and Lote then raised 2 boys together. Lote worked for Royal Lahaina Resort for 30 years in their grounds maintenance department. He retired in 2014. Lote leaves behind 38 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary with burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery.

Lynnette Ku-Gomes

May 13, 1944 – June 10, 2020

Lynnette ‘Lei” Kalei’ilimaokalani Ku-Gomes, 76, of Kawanui, passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born and raised in Kawaihae, Hawaiʻi. She attended Kamehameha Schools Kapalama campus, and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1962.

Upon returning home to Hawai’i Island, she later became a waitress at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and at the Kona Lagoon Hotel. She moved to Kawanui in 1972 where she married, and remained there and raised her family. She later became a prep cook at Hong Kong Chop Suey in Captain Cook, Hawaii. In the early 1980’s, she started her own restaurant, Shir-Lei’s Okazuya. She was also the President of a non-profit organization called Kokua Ohana Club. They provided services for developmental disabled adults, taking them out into the community; where beach days and camping were just a few things they would do. She also advocated for the club to provide Community Services for individuals within the court system, having them to work alongside the club’s participants. Upon retirement, she decided that as a family, we were going to be picking coffee. She enjoyed being active and being with her family. Going fishing “holoholo” was her favorite past time.

She is survived by her husband Thomas; son Eli “Kalani” L. Ku, Jr. of Wailuku, Hawaii; daughter Alice “Nalani” (Jay) Velez of Kawanui; brother Solomon N. Akau Jr. of Kaneohe, Hawaii; sister Diane P. Hillen of Kawaihae, Hawaii; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins nieces, nephews, and brother and sister-in-laws as well as hanai children and hanai grandchildren.

Lei lived her life with determination, strength, courage, grace and the belief that God is her Lord and Savior. She faced her health challenges with those same qualities. Lei was a true Warrior.

The family would like to extend their sincere Mahalo to the many physicians, nurses and other medical professionals from Kona Community and Queens Cancer Centers, and Hospice of Kona for their dedication and compassion.

Celebration of Life services will be announced at a later date.

Pearl Puana

August 17, 1929 – June 11, 2020

Pearl Frances Puana, 90, of Hilo, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. She was born in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Private Services held by family.

Pearl is survived by son George (Kim) Christian of Keaʻau, HI; daughters Linda Robins of Hilo, HI, Pat Dias of Snoqualmie, WA, Edie (Frank) Pereira of Hilo, HI, Haunani (Brian) Meatoga of Hilo, HI, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Ana Pilialoha Bright Kamaka

November 8, 1950 – June 14, 2020

Ana Pilialoha Bright Kamaka, 69, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1950 in Honolulu to the late Oliver and Rachel Bright of Nanakuli, Oahu.

Ana was a retired Teacher at Central Maui Preschool. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph Kamaka, son Oliver Kamaka, brothers Oliver (Audrey)Kahoohanohano of Washington, John(Fiona) Kahoohanohano of Nanakuli . She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Jennifer) Kamaka of Wailuku,

Travis (Sandi ) Kamaka of Wailuku; Hanai sons John Moses and Ben Marquez both of Wailuku. Brothers: Clifford “Henry” (Irene) Kahoohanohano of Wailuku , Charles (Eileen) Bright of Kapaa , Abe (Gail) Bright of Nanakuli; sisters, Nancy (+Richard) Barroclough of Kailua-Kona, Hattie(Albert) Perkins of California, Emily “Puanani” (Paul) Arnold of South Carolina , Vicklyn (+Ernest “Butchie”) Gomes of Wailuku ; Grandchildren, Zachary Kamaka, Ahja Kamaka (Jerrod Beatty), Sasha Kamaka, Deana Kamaka, Jessica Kamaka; and Great grandchildren, Jerrod “Honey Boy” and Gunnar Kamaka-Beatty.

Private services will be held.

Feliciano Yago Guzman

December 11, 1940 – June 15, 2020

Feliciano Y. Guzman, 79, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on June 15, 2020, at his home, under the care of Islands Hospice, with family by his side. He was born on Dec. 11, 1940, in the Philippines.

Private services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Ballard Family Mortuary with burial to follow at Maui Memorial Park in Wailuku.

Feliciano retired from the Grand Wailea. He is survived by his loving wife, Clarita Guzman; children, Ronald (Amy) Guzman, Marlyn (Domingo Jr.) Guzman Cabrera, Nelson (Carol-deceased) Guzman, Marylou Guzman, Florence (Raymond) Guzman Rapozo, Elaine (Daniel Sr.) Guzman Rodriguez; brothers, Pedro (Bennie) Guzman, Dionicio Sr. – deceased (Evelyn) Guzman; 14 grandchildren, Joemar (Kiyomi), Renz, Bryant, Charles, Princess, Keanu, Aleina, Philipp, Kahale, Shayla, Eliza, Rainna, Riley, Daniel Jr.; and 4 great grandchildren, Lucas, Melanie, Ethan and Axel.

Manuel Silva

March 7, 1932 – June 16, 2020

Manuel Joseph Silva, 88, of Kahului, Maui, passed away on June 16, 2020, under the care of Islands Hospice. He was born on March 7, 1932, on Oʻahu.

Private services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church Kahului, on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with burial to follow at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery. The family requests no flowers.

Manuel was a retired Civil Engineer for the State of Hawaiʻi. He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Silva; children, Mark Silva, Jeffrey (Tanya) Silva, Jonathan (Laura) Silva, Margie (Mike) Santos, Roberta Silva, Debra McKay; and grandchildren, Marissa, Mindy, Bryceen, Nainoa, Sion, and Jaxon.

Doris Ikola

March 7, 1932 – June 18, 2020

Doris (Didi) Marie Ikola, 88 of Wailuku, Maui peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

She was born in Beaver Creek, Colorado on March 7, 1932 to the late William Chase and Dorothy Gordon Chase.

She is survived by her 5 children – Randy Garman (Larry Pozner), Karen Gill, Mark Garman, and Carol Elaine Koerwitz (David Koerwitz), 5 sisters – Dot Davis, Lois Lynch, Lucy Barella, Gail Pond, Pat Smith and sister-in-law Dorothy Chase. She has twelve grandchildren and hour great-grandchildren.

Family, friends, fitness, traveling and continual learning were Didi’s passion. she grew up spending happy times with 3 brothers and 6 sisters at their mountain lodge in Rollinsville Colorado. Didi moved to Maui in 1981 and worked in retail and as a substitute teacher. She also volunteered at various organizations such as the Maui Arts and Cultural Center and Bailey House Museum.

Her family will hold a private burial service. They wish to thank all of the many people who touched Didi’s life. They send a special Mahalo to all those at Hospice Maui who cared for her with such aloha; donations may be made in her memory to Hospice Maui.

Arrangements completed by Norman’s Mortuary.