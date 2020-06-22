There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead