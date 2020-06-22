June 22, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 22, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated June 22, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov