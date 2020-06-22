The Maui Bus will be launching a Wifi Bus on Wednesday for a two-week trial period in East Maui.

With many people working and learning from home, county officials say the Maui Wifi Bus will help communities in rural areas with limited access to reliable internet service.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Maui Managing Director Sandy Baz reports that the bus will be located in Hāna Bay for the next two weeks, from Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

County officials say the Maui Wifi Bus will be fitted with antennas that can reach up to 500 feet.