The County of Maui Office of Economic Development announced the launch of its refreshed www.KamaainaFirst.com website.

This website kicked off on May 8, 2020, and it has been redesigned recently to enhance the user-friendly experience and to better showcase the various offers and/or discounts extended by Maui County’s businesses.

The website offers an opportunity for Maui County businesses to share their kamaʻāina deals at no cost and for Hawaiʻi residents to take advantage of great discounts/specials on staycations, meals, activities, services, products and more. To date, there are more than 440 offers listed.

“Kamaʻāina First serves as a one-stop online hub to help jump start Maui County’s economy,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Because updates are made daily, we encourage locals to visit these online resources often… We extend a big mahalo to all our locals supporting locals, who continue to kōkua one another during these unprecedented times of COVID-19.”