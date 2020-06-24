+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Fire crews and medics are on the scene of a traffic accident involving multiple vehicles in Pāʻia reported at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Clean up crews were caring debris from the Hāna Highway east of the Baldwin Avenue intersection. Vehicles involved were moved to the side of the road and a tow truck was en route at around 7:45 a.m. The road is now open, but delays in traffic were reported.

One witness tells Maui Now that she “woke up to screeching sounds, smashes and burnt rubber” outside her window.

Witnesses tell us the driver of an SUV pulled out of Baldwin Beach heading east down Hāna Highway “driving wild.” The vehicle hit multiple other cars, “hitting walls, flattening a metal sign, losing car parts and tires as he went.”

The crash ended near the Northshore Village subdivision.

Maui police were on scene investigating the incident.