In May 2020, Hawaiʻi hotels statewide continued to report substantially lower revenue per available room, average daily rate, and occupancy compared to May 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new data was released and detailed by Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Tourism Research Division in its Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report.

Maui and Oʻahu RevPAR down more than 90%

According to the data, Maui County hotels reported RevPAR at $15 (-94.5%), with declines in both ADR to $117 (-66.4%) and occupancy of 12.6 percent (-63.7 percentage points) in May. Data for the month of May was not available for Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea. The Lahaina/Kāʻanapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $4 (-98.1%), ADR of $70 (-76.1%), and occupancy at 5.8 percent (-69.5 percentage points).

Oʻahu hotels reported a 90.4 percent drop in RevPAR to $18 in May. ADR decreased to $136 (-39.2%) and occupancy declined to 13.1 percent (-69.9 percentage points). Waikīkī hotels earned $12 (-93.6%) in RevPAR with ADR at $129 (-41.7%) and occupancy of 9.2 percent (-74.3 percentage points).

Hotels on the island of Hawaiʻi earned RevPAR of $22 (-86.7%) in May, with declines in both occupancy (19.3 percent, -52.4 percentage points) and ADR ($116, -50.5%). Data for the month of May was not available for the Kohala Coast.

Kauaʻi hotels’ RevPAR fell to $19 (-89.9%) in May, with lower ADR ($125, -51.8%) and occupancy (14.9 percent, -56.3 percentage points).

Statewide RevPAR down -91.1%; Revenues Fall by 95.5% to $15.4 million

Statewide RevPAR decreased to $18 (-91.1%), ADR fell to $127 (-50.4%), and occupancy declined to 14.2 percent (-64.9 percentage points) (Figure 1) in May.

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands.

In May, Hawaiʻi hotel room revenues statewide fell by 95.5 percent to $15.4 million. Room supply was 48.9 percent lower year-over-year (819,800 room nights) and room demand dropped to 121,300 room nights (-90.8%) (Figure 2). Many properties closed or reduced operations starting in April 2020. Since March 26, all passengers arriving from out-of-state were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. The quarantine order was expanded on April 1 to include interisland travelers.

All classes of Hawaiʻi hotel properties statewide reported lower RevPAR, ADR and occupancy in May compared to a year ago. Performance data for Luxury Class properties were not available for May due to property closures.

Tables of hotel performance statistics, including data presented in the report are available for viewing online.

The Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report included 81 properties representing 18,306 rooms in May, or 34.1 percent of all lodging properties and 66.3 percent of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including full service, limited service and condominium hotels.

The report generally excludes properties with under 20 lodging units, such as small bed and breakfasts, youth hostels, single-family vacation rentals, cottages, individually rented vacation condominiums and sold timeshare units no longer available for hotel use.