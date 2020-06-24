June 24, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 24, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 24, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov