There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

