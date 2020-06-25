June 25, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 25, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 25, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 13 mph becoming east in the evening.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
