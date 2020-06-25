There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 13 mph becoming east in the evening.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead