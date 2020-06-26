The Maui and Kauaʻi Humane Society were each awarded a $20,000 grant as part of Pet Smart Charities’ Emergency Relief Fund to assist animal welfare organizations in areas highly affected by COVID-19.

Representatives with the Maui Humane Society say the organization has responded to the community’s urgent need for assistance to feed their pets by distributing donated and supplemental food. Within the last week the organization has exhausted its supply, by providing 2,500 pounds of pet food to pet owners in financial distress.

Funding will support the expansion of a free Pet Food Bank to residents who are experiencing financial hardship. The pantry will be linked to distribution networks of existing community food banks with pet food available for pickup at sites where human food supplies are distributed to the most vulnerable populations — seniors, the homeless the disabled and the sick — pet food deliveries based on needs of the individual household, will be made by MHS volunteers and Humane Enforcement Officers.

The Kauaʻi Humane Society will use funding to expand its community low-cost vaccine clinic to prevent pet illness to several times a month, to purchase additional vaccines and PPE supplies, and to purchase food and supplies for its food bank.

“As an organization dedicated to supporting pets and the people who love them, PetSmart Charities remains committed to the health and welfare of pets during this unprecedented time, and our hearts go out to those impacted by COVID-19,” said Chris McCurdy, interim president at PetSmart Charities. “We pledge to remain nimble as the need grows during this pandemic. Whether you are a shelter overwhelmed with the intake of homeless pets or an organization that provides resources to pet parents concerned about how they will care for their pets due to quarantine, we’re here for you.”