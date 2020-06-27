Five members of Maui Federal Credit Union were awarded $1,000 scholarships to help them pursue higher education, Maui FCU President and CEO Clayton Fuchigami announced.

The recipients and their respective university programs are:

Jeannyne Palecpec, UH Maui College, Accounting;

Breanna Alviedo, UH Maui College, Education;

Ashley Anne Andres, UH Manoa, Business Management;

Lennel Joy Alvarez, UH Maui College, Nursing; and

Bryant Nakagawa, Saint Martin’s University, Civil Engineering.

“It was important to make sure we continue this program during the pandemic. The awardees, who were selected by random drawing were diligent about submitting their completed applications by the deadline so we felt it was equally important for us to notify them in a timely manner,” said Fuchigami. “We’re proud to be able to award scholarships to these deserving students.”

Maui FCU’s scholarship program is open to primary members of Maui FCU in good standing for at least one year and applicants must be a full-time student during the award year. They submitted an application form, an essay or video, along with their acceptance letter to the college of their choice.