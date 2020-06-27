June 27, 2020 Weather ForecastJune 27, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated June 27, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light south southwest wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 8 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov