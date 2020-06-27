There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. Light west wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light south southwest wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light east wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead