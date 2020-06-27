Mayor Michael Victorino has authorized a one-time deferral of the 10 percent penalty for Real Property Taxes due on Aug. 20, 2020, because of the financial impacts of COVID-19.

The deferral provides taxpayers with 60 days from Aug. 20 to Oct. 20, 2020, to make payments without penalty, but they are encouraged to pay their bills on time, as usual, to avoid the standard 1 percent monthly interest charge for unpaid balances after Aug. 20.

“Our community needs help in coping with the financial impacts of COVID-19, and we want to make sure our residents and businesses aren’t penalized for not being able to pay the full amount immediately due to financial impacts from COVID-19,” Mayor Victorino said.

Tax penalty deferral details:

The deferral only impacts taxes due on Aug. 20, 2020

Taxpayers are allowed to spread out payments from Aug. 20 through Oct. 20, 2020

All taxes due on Aug. 20 must be paid in full by Oct. 20 to avoid penalty

1 percent interest on unpaid balances after Aug. 20 will not be waived; it will accrue monthly on Sept. 1 and Oct. 1

Any outstanding balance owed as of Oct. 21, 2020, will be assessed the 10 percent penalty

If there is an outstanding real property tax balance as of Dec. 31, 2020, the homeowner will lose the exemption associated with the property



Deferred payments may be sent to:



County of Maui

Department of Finance

Treasury Division

Real Property Tax Collection

70 E. Kaahumanu Ave., Suite A-18

Kahului, HI 96732

The Real Property Tax Collections Office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Its phone number is (808) 270-7697.