The Maui County Department of Water Supply announced the 2020 publication of the Annual Water Quality Report for results of testing compiled from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019. This year marks the 22nd year of providing this information to customers.

The Annual Water Quality Report provides information about water quality and how the county’s water compares with established federal and state drinking water standards. The Department encourages customers to review this report, as it provides details about the source and quality of the drinking water as delivered in 2019.

In an effort to be more environmentally responsible and cut down on costs, the Department no longer prints these reports, but posts them electronically.

A total of 12 reports are available for the different Maui County water systems on Maui and Molokaʻi.

Customers may print their report from the website, or may request a printed version by calling the Department at (808) 270-7550, or by writing to the following address:

Water Quality Laboratory

Department of Water Supply

614 Palapala Drive

Kahului, HI 96732