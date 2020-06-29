Kaiser Permanente recently announced that it has welcomed Nicole Esver, OD, as an optometrist at its Lahaina Clinic. Esver is one of five new physicians that have joined Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi. The new providers add to Kaiser Permanente’s award-winning staff of more than 600 health care providers in Hawaii’s largest medical practice, the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 250,000 members in Hawaii.

Esver joins the optometry department at Kaiser Permanente Lahaina Clinic. She earned her optometry degree at the University of California Berkeley School of Optometry in Berkley, California. Dr. Esver served as an associate optometrist at Solano Eye Care in Fairfield, California and gained clinical experience at the Veteran’s Affairs Palo Alto Healthcare System in San Jose, California and at the Meredith W. Morgan University Eye Center in Berkeley, California.

Siting Chen, MD, PhD, joins the oncology department at Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office and Hilo Clinic. He received his medical degree from Tongji Medical University in People’s Republic of China, where he also completed a medical residency in internal medicine. Dr. Chen later served as a medical resident at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, and as a senior clinical fellow in the division of hematology and medicine at the University of Washington Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington. In Seattle, he also became a senior partner and oncologist/hematologist at the Polyclinic. He is board certified in medical oncology and in addition to his medical degree, he earned a PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

Tracy Dorheim, MD, joins the cardiothoracic surgery department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. After graduating from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, Dr. Dorheim was a general surgery research fellow at State University of New York at Buffalo in Buffalo, New York. He also served as a general surgery resident at the University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and as a cardiothoracic surgery resident at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin. He most recently worked for Maui Memorial Medical Center as a principal cardiac surgeon. He is board certified in surgery and thoracic surgery.

Tamie Kerns, DO, is an oncologist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from the Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky, and completed her residency in medicine at Tripler Army Medical Center. Dr. Kerns served as a fellow in hematology and oncology at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC and as a research fellow in bone marrow failures for the Hematology Branch of National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute, National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. Most recently, Dr. Kerns served as chief of the department

Samuel Wang, MD, practices cardiology at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts. His training included residency at Tufts Medical Center, cardiology fellowship at UCSF Medical Center, and cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at Stanford University Medical Center. Dr. Wang previously worked at the Berkeley Cardiovascular Medical Group in Oakland, California where he was a partner and director of cardiac electrophysiology. He also served as an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Davis in Sacramento, California.