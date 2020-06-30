There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

