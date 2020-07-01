There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead