July 01, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 1, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 1, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
