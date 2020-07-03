There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

