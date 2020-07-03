July 03, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 3, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 3, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Independence Day: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Independence Day: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov