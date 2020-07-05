The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced the posting of recreational activity videos on its Recreation Division web page.

The instructional videos were created by DPR recreation staff. The videos provide an opportunity for families to recreate while at home or at a County Parks and Recreation facility while practicing social distancing.

The initial posted recordings include activities such as how to make a ti leaf lei, arts and crafts activities, sports drills, agility training and stretching exercises. New activities will be posted to the web page every couple of weeks.

To view the videos, visit the department’s Virtual Recreation Programs & Activities page at: www.mauicounty.gov/ 2389.

July is being celebrated as National Parks & Recreation Month.