Below is a list of lane closures slated for this week, July 4 to July 10:

— HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAʻIKŪ TO HĀNA (LOCAL ACCESS RESTRICTION)

Hana Highway (Route 360) between Kapakalua Road and Hana Town is restricted to local traffic until Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A plan to reopen access to general traffic is in development. The local access restriction was put in place to address access and congestion concerns due to roadwork and vehicles along the two-lane highway.

2) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1.5 on Sunday evening, July 5 through Thursday morning, July 9, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road striping work.

3) HAʻIKŪ

Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 11.8, between Pilialoha Street and Akahai Place, on Thursday, July 9, through Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for conductor line replacement.

4) HĀNA

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 16.5 on Monday, July 6 through Friday, July 10, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for drilling work.

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY BYPASS (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1 on Wednesday, July 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for power pole replacement.

2) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between Keanu Street and HI-380 S, on Monday, July 6, through Friday, July 10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping/paving and sign installation.

3) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21 on Tuesday, July 7, through Thursday, July 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— KEKAULIKE AVENUE (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the southbound direction between mile markers 6.6 and 7.1 on Monday, July 6, through Tuesday, July 7, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for power line improvements.

— HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) KULA

Left lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0 and 10.1 on Thursday, July 9, through Friday, July 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.