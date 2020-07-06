The Maui Fire Department will conduct a single day live fire wildland training exercise on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The training will take place on a parcel of Mahi Pono land just south of Haleakalā Highway and west of Keahua Road, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This is an extension of the training conducted last month.

During the training Maui residents can expect to possibly see smoke and flames from Haleakalā Highway, residential areas in Pukalani and Kula, as well as from Kahului and Wailuku. There may be some smoke, or the smell of smoke along Pūlehu Road, as far as Maui Veterans Highway.

The exercise provides Maui fire fighters with an opportunity to train in realistic conditions to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.

The public is asked not to trespass on to private property in an effort to spectate during the training. There may be periods of heavy smoke that limit visibility. Fire crews and fire apparatus will be operating on and adjacent to the unimproved roads in the area.