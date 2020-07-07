Maui police issued three citations for fireworks violations during a Forth of July enforcement detail held over the weekend. Police also generated 18 cases and recovered 26 aerial fireworks that were submitted as evidence.

One of the cases generated was a fire report out of Lahaina. Officers responded to a brush fire north of the Hoʻoli Street and Leialiʻi Parkway intersection. Upon arrival, officers were able to extinguish the fire.

An investigation revealed that a 50 foot square area of dry brush had burned as a direct result of fireworks. No property or monetary damages were sustained and no injuries were reported.

The Maui Police Department extended thanks to community members that reported the use of illegal fireworks, saying it assisted officers in their enforcement efforts.