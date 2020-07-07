There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead