July 07, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 7, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 7, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov