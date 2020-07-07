The Maui Fire Department conducts a live fire wildland training exercise today from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. just south of Haleakalā Highway and west of Keahua Road.

The training takes place on a parcel of Mahi Pono land and is an extension of the training conducted last month.

Residents can expect to possibly see smoke and flames from Haleakalā Highway, as well as residential areas in Pukalani, Kula, Kahului and Wailuku. There may be some smoke, or the smell of smoke along Pūlehu Road, as far as Maui Veterans Highway.

Fire officials say the exercise provides firefighters with an opportunity to train in realistic conditions to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season.