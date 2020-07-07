Charter Communications, Inc. announced today the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Lahaina on Maui.

The new Lahaina store at 335 Keawe Street, Space B114 is open Mondays through Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

To help protect the safety of customers and employees, and in accordance with CDC guidelines and state and local orders, social distancing is required in the store, with occupancy of the store managed by store employees. According to company representatives, Spectrum stores are cleaned and disinfected regularly, with frequent cleaning of high-touch areas and hand sanitizer available throughout the store.

“Our Spectrum stores team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected during these uncertain times,” said Pattie Eliason, Group Vice President, Spectrum Stores & Retail in a company announcement. “They are working to make our new store in Lahaina a safe, convenient environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while ensuring we adhere to current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Spectrum store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, including access to next-generation 5G service where available. Spectrum Internet features speeds starting at 200 Mbps and plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second, as well as the interactive Spectrum TV App.

Spectrum has opened six new stores in Hawaii in the past two years. This latest store is one of two on Maui. The other Maui location is at 58 Ho’okele Street Suite 530 in Kahului.