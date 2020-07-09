Wednesday’s cleaning of the Kīhei DMVL office was attributed to precautions related to a COVID-19 interaction at the facility on Tuesday.

Managing Director Sandy Baz addressed the issue during an afternoon press conference yesterday in response to a question posed by The Maui News.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We did have a customer come in to our Kīhei Division of Motor Vehicle and Licensing office and they indicated on their intake form that they were receiving treatment for COVID-19,” said Baz. “In consultation with our District Health Office–they did notify us that the individual doesn’t pose any risk to employees or other customers, but the Kīhei DMVL office was cleaned and sanitized (out of) an abundance of caution.”

The office, located at 3030 East Līpoa Street was scheduled to reopen today, July 9, for services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.