Here is a list of road closures slated for this week, July 11 to July 17:

— HĀNA HIGHWAY (ROUTES 36/360) —

1) HAʻIKŪ TO HĀNA (LOCAL ACCESS RESTRICTION)

Hana Highway (Route 360) between Kapakalua Road and Hāna Town is restricted to local traffic until Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A plan to reopen access to general traffic is in development.

2) KAHULUI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Hana Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 1.5, Kaahumanu Avenue to Hookele Street, on Sunday evening, July 12 through Friday morning, July 17, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for road striping work.

3) HAʻIKŪ (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction near mile marker 16.5, Keʻanae Road, from Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, over a 24-hour period, for drilling and paving work.

— HONOAPIʻILANI HIGHWAY BYPASS (ROUTE 30) —

1) WAILUKU

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 0.5 and 4.9, Keanu Street and Kuihelani Highway, on Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road striping and paving work.

2) MAʻALAEA

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 2.2 and 4.9, E Waiko Road and Kuihelani Highway, on Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving work. The road is open to southbound traffic only. Northbound traffic is being detoured.

3) MAʻALAEA

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.8 and 5.3, N Kihei Road and Kuihelani Highway, on Wednesday, July 15, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving work.

4) LAHAINA

Lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 18.6 and 19.9, Mill Street and Aholo Road, on Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for sign installation and road striping work.

5) LAHAINA

Left lane closure on Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, July 14, through Wednesday, July 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

— HALEAKALĀ HIGHWAY (ROUTE 377) —

1) KULA

Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0 and 6, Haleakala Highway (Route 37), and Haleakala Crater Road (Route 378), on Friday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

— HALEAKALĀ CRATER ROAD (ROUTE 378) —

1) KULA

Left lane closure on Haleakalā Crater Road (Route 378) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0 and 10.1 on Tuesday, July 14, through Thursday, July 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.