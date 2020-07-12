Lahaina Cannery announced the opening of its newly expanded Jeans Warehouse store this week.

Mall representatives say the 500 square foot expansion “will allow Jeans Warehouse to significantly add to its inventory of contemporary fashion tops, dresses, bottoms, accessories, footwear and much more.”

Store Manager, Argee Buduan said, “We are thrilled to be able to offer even more of the latest in fashion options to the local community and to visitors once they return. The store will be a lot bigger and will provide a great shopping experience for our customers.”

The store is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lahaina Cannery has a variety of unique Island boutiques and specialty shops and is located on the north end of Lahaina Town fronting Honoapiʻilani Highway and Front Street.